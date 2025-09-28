The City of El Paso welcomed home veterans returning from Honor Flight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Dozens of people gathered at the El Paso Airport International Airport to welcome home Vietnam and Korean war veterans that took part of the 20th mission of the Rio Grande Honor Flight.

The veterans were able to fly off to Washington, D.C. on September 25, 2025, where they visited their respective memorials to remember and honor the fallen.

Once they landed back in El Paso on Saturday, the veterans were welcomed back to signs reading 'Thank you for your service' and 'Welcome home', music performances, and dozens of members of the community cheering and applauding their arrival.

The Rio Grande Honor Flight provides this flight at no cost to the veterans.

Photo Credits: Rio Grande Honor Flight