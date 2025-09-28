Upper Valley Urgent Care Center opens 2nd location

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Upper Valley Urgent Center held a grand opening for its newest location Saturday.

The 2nd location is at 10400 Gateway East at Eastlake.

"We are thrilled to bring our services closer to the Far East community," said Dr. Douglas Alorgbey, of Upper Valley Urgent Care Center. "This grand opening represents our commitment to providing high-quality healthcare with a personal touch for all El Paso area residents."

The location will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m..

Upper Valley Urgent Care says that no appointments are required, patients can just walk in and receive the care they need, when they need it.

The location officially opens to the community on Monday, Sept. 29 at 8 a.m.

This isn't the only location that the eastside, Upper Valley Wellness Clinic - Primary Care Clinic and Upper Valley Pharmacy will also be opening in the near future.