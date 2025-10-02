Disney on Ice presents ‘Lets Dance!’ in El Paso

Disney on Ice is back in El Paso this week to put on a spectacular show with some magical fun.

Belt out Disney’s popular songs, as their favorite stories are brought to life on and above the ice.

There will be cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs.

Disney on Ice is bringing the party with a guest list of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy as DJs, remixing Disney tunes.

It will be at the El Paso County Coliseum from Oct. 1 - 5.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or in-person.