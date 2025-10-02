El Paso Mayor, Texas Higher Education Commissioner speak at 2nd annual Education Matters Summit





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — CREEED hosted the 2nd annual Education Matters Summit in El Paso today.

El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson and Texas Higher Education Commissioner Wynn Rosser both spoke at the event, along with teachers and education leaders from the region. Rosser served as the keynote speaker.

The summit focused on innovative approaches to improving student outcomes and new classroom approaches to prepare students for college, among other topics.

Also during the event, Erika Mein, Ph.D., Associate Dean of Academic Affairs in the College of Education and Professor in the Department of Teacher Education at the University of Texas at El Paso, received the inaugural Richard Castro Excellence in Education Award.

CREEED, the organization that put on the event, is a non-profit focused on increasing college readiness and completion rates.



