ABC-7 StormTrack: Warm, Dry Weekend Before Rain Chances Return Next Week

El Paso and New Mexico will enjoy a warm, dry start to October. High pressure overhead keeps skies mostly sunny through the weekend, with highs running 5–7 degrees above average. Perfect weather for Borderland Blitz no rain chances to cause delays.

Winds will increase slightly Saturday afternoon, especially west of the Rio Grande, but conditions remain favorable for outdoor plans.

Changes arrive early next week as Tropical Storm Priscilla in the eastern Pacific helps to bring moisture into our region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible by Monday night, with better chances Tuesday into Wednesday.