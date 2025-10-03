Good Vibes Only: EPISD employees crochet to clear the mind

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—Work can be a stressful part of our lives, and it’s critical to unwind and relax after a long day.

Through its Healthy Living Initiative, El Paso Independent School District employees have more options to do just that. The district offers free wellness courses to all its employees.

Nurse Michelle Gonzalez is a Healthy Living instructor for yoga and crochet. She told ABC-7 that she learned to crochet with her mother. Now, she is excited to share her passion with her fellow EPISD colleagues. She said the classes offer an array of benefits.

“To have fun, to explore a new craft, and to be a part of a community.”

Anywhere between five to eight people participate in the crochet course.

EPISD employee Pat Licerio attended the class. She said she was eager to learn a new skill.

“I’m here today, and I’m really excited to learn.”

Licerio said she’ll be retiring soon and would like to learn a new hobby to help her stay busy.

Participants will learn how to make a coaster and a corner-to-corner blanket. Gonzalez said these classes are bringing strangers together.

“It’s giving employees the opportunity to learn a new skill. They're taking the time to pause, to relax, and to enjoy meeting other community members and staff members throughout EPISD, not just on the campus. So it gives them the opportunity to connect.”

And employees get to embrace their creative side.

“I want to prove to myself that I can crochet and I can make something that I can use later on.”

Other free wellness classes include art, CPR, crochet, dance, healthy cooking, photography, pickleball, art and yoga.

To learn more about it, click here.