2 children killed, 2 others in critical condition in Texas truck stop shooting

Published 10:19 AM

All individuals officials believe were involved have been detained.

By Nadine El-Bawab

October 4, 2025, 8:53 AM

Two children, ages 4 and 13, are dead and two others are in critical condition after being fatally shot at a truck stop near Angleton, Texas, officials said. 

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting Saturday, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. 

In this screen grab from a video, law enforcement officials are shown at the scene of a shooting at a truck stop in Angleton, Texas, on Oct. 4, 2025.KTRK
The two other children, ages 8 and 9, were transported in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office. 

"Investigators are collecting evidence and working to determine exactly what happened. All individuals believed to be involved have been detained, and there is no ongoing threat to the community," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. 

The statement added, "While details are still developing, the loss of two children in such a manner is a tragedy. Our thoughts are with the family and everyone affected as we continue to learn more about this heartbreaking situation."

