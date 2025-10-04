El Paso step up for inclusion at the 15th annual buddy walk

El Paso will celebrate friendship, inclusion, and community this weekend at the 15th Annual Buddy Walk, hosted by the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso and El Paso Community College (EPCC).

The event kicks off Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the EPCC Valle Verde Campus Americana Village, 919 Hunter Drive. Check-in starts at 9:00 a.m., and walkers will hit the course at 10:00 a.m.

Organizers expect around 600 participants and their “buddies” to fill the campus with cheers, color, and excitement. Performers from Kalibe Folklorico, EPCC’s mascot Tejano Jack, and other special guests will keep the energy high throughout the morning.

The walk raises awareness about Down syndrome and funds scholarships for students with disabilities through EPCC’s Buddy Walk Scholarship program. The Coalition also uses the proceeds to support community outreach and education efforts.

Participants can register for $20 at www.epbuddywalk.org through noon on Friday, October 4, or sign up in person the day of the event. Every paid participant receives a Buddy Walk T-shirt.

The Buddy Walk brings El Pasoans together to take steps toward understanding, acceptance, and inclusion—one stride at a time.