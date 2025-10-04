Financial aid experts help El Paso families prepare for college costs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — With graduation season approaching, high school seniors across the Borderland are applying to colleges — and financial aid experts want to make sure they understand how to pay for it.

Representatives from the University of Texas at El Paso, El Paso Community College and Texas Tech University are teaming up to help students and families navigate the financial aid process. The sessions aim to explain not just how to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, but why it matters.

“Our newer generations are very tech savvy,” Elizabeth Estrada, El Paso Community College Assistant Director of Financial Aid, said. “So it’s not a matter of just filling out the application, but knowing why — why do I need to understand the process?”

Estrada said many students skip the FAFSA because they assume they won’t qualify for aid.

“In reality, everybody qualifies for something,” she said. “If they meet the minimum criteria, they’ll qualify for something. It opens doors to other resources that a lot of times our students are not aware of because nobody has taken the time to explain even further.”

The FAFSA for the 2026–27 school year opened Oct. 1 and will remain available through June 30, 2026, but experts encourage families to apply as early as possible.

“The sooner the better,” Antonio Gonzalez, UTEP Assistant Director of Financial Aid and Scholarships, said. “Get to work on your application as soon as possible, because there might be other areas you need to complete to be able to get that financing.”

Students and families who missed the most recent information session will have several more chances to attend one this year. Each event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18: Jenna Welch & Laura Bush Community Library, 6701 S. Desert Blvd.

Saturday, Nov. 1: John E. Uxer Head Start Center, 9776 Kenworthy St.

Saturday, Nov. 15: Socorro ISD District Service Center, 12440 Rojas Dr.

Saturday, Nov. 22: Horizon High School, 14651 Horizon Blvd., and San Elizario High School, 13981 Socorro Rd.

Saturday, Dec. 6: Region 19 Education Service Center, 6611 Boeing Dr.

Attendees can receive one-on-one help filling out the FAFSA. Participants are encouraged to bring a personal electronic device, an active email address for both student and guardian, and 2024 tax information.

For more information, contact the UTEP Financial Aid and Scholarship Office at 915-747-5204.