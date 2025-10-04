Tommy’s Express Car Wash to contribute to Operation Noel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Operation Car Wash is the fundraising initiative that Tommy's Express Car Wash and Paseo Del Norte Community Foundation have announced to benefit Operation Noel.

For every wash purchased at Tommy's five El Paso Locations on October 4th and 5th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., a portion of the sale will be donated to Operation Noel.

Operation Noel is a program that has been around for more than 90 years, providing new coats to children in need across El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.

According to Tommy's, "every child deserves not only a coat, but also the reassurance that they are cared for. By contributing a portion of sales across all five of its El Paso locations during the fundraiser weekend, Tommy’s is transforming a routine visit into meaningful support for local children."