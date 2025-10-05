2 killed, 12 injured, as gunfire erupts on the streets of Alabama’s state capital

No arrests have been announced in the mass shooting near downtown Montgomery.

By Bill Hutchinson

October 5, 2025, 7:51 AM

At least 14 people were shot, two fatally, at an intersection near downtown Montgomery, Alabama, early Sunday, according to police.

Among those injured were two juveniles, including one who suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The mass shooting unfolded just after midnight near the intersection of Bibbs and Commerce streets, less than a mile west of the Alabama State Capitol building, according to police.

A mass shooting, Oct. 5, 2025, near downtown Montgomery, Alabama, left two people dead and 14 wounded, according to police.Getty Images

No arrests have been announced and police officials have released few details.

A group of people was gathered at the intersection when gunfire erupted, according to police.

Officers went to the scene after getting reports of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers found multiple people injured from gunfire.

An adult man and a woman died from their injuries, according to police. Their names were being withheld by police, pending notification of their relatives.

Three other people, in addition to one of the injured juvenile victims, were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The remaining victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Detectives, according to police officials, are interviewing witnesses and combing through surveillance video in an effort to identify suspects.

The Montgomery police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact investigators immediately.