Deadline to register to vote in Texas is this monday

EL PASO (KVIA) — Time is running out for Texans who haven’t registered to vote. The deadline to register is Monday, October 6, and election officials are reminding residents not to wait until the last minute.

El Paso County Elections officials say state law requires all voters to be registered at least 30 days before Election Day.

“It’s going to be this upcoming Monday, October 6th, as state law requires voters to be registered 30 days prior to Election Day,” said Melissa Martin, Elections Information and Resources Coordinator for El Paso County.

Residents can download a registration application in English or Spanish at EPCountyVotes.com. The application is postage prepaid, meaning voters can simply sign it, drop it in the mail, and it will be processed if received by Monday.

“Make sure it’s in the mail so we can process it by October 6th,” Martin added.

Some residents told ABC-7 that staying on top of registration deadlines helps prevent problems later at the polls.

“It’s incredibly important just to make sure you don’t run into issues on Election Day,” said Christopher Guillory, an El Paso voter. “Voting matters — it makes all the difference.”

Others, like Matthew Vasquez, said registering to vote is an essential part of ensuring every community’s voice is heard.

“I’m not registered yet, but I think voting’s important to make sure people’s interests are being represented, not just a few,” Vasquez said.

This year’s ballot will be longer than usual, featuring 17 state propositions along with several local elections, including those in Socorro, Clint, and Tornillo ISD.

Officials encourage voters to review their sample ballot ahead of time and plan their trip to the polls.

The El Paso County Elections Department will be open until 5 p.m. Monday for those who wish to register in person.

You can find more information and check your voter registration status at EPCountyVotes.com.