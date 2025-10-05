Jersey Mike’s franchise owner killed in deadly crash

MESILLA, New Mexico (KVIA)- The Mesilla Marshals Office says it's investigating a deadly crash involving Albuquerque Jersey Mike franchise owner and Albuquerque resident, David Leyva.

Officers responded to a call of a single vehicle crash at a park owned by the Town of Mesilla Saturday morning at around 2:30 a.m..

Once they arrived to a park, officers say they found a white BMW near the water fountain on the park grounds. Leyva was found inside the car, according to officials.

According to Mesilla Marshals Traffic Investigator, Leyva was driving southbound on Calle De Paso towards Pecana St. when Leyva "failed to negotiate the curve striking the curb and flew airborne into the Town of Mesilla's park, overturning three times on the lawn."

After flipping, the car came to a stop near the water fountain in the park, officials say.

The Investigator also says that the BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed, passing the speed limit of 35 mph.

According to officials, Leyva was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was the only person inside the vehicle.

The Mesilla Valley Fire Department arrived to the scene where life saving measures were taken but Leyva died from his injuries.

We will update you on air and online when more information becomes available.

Photo Credit: Mesilla Marshals Office