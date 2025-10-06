Moisture returns to Borderland next week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After several dry days across the Borderland, some changes are on the way.

A shift in the upper weather pattern will allow moisture to move back into the region beginning late Monday, bringing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms—mainly east of the Rio Grande Valley and near areas like Las Cruces, El Paso, and eastern counties.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, humidity levels are expected to rise as moisture from the south continues to flow in.

Rain chances taper off by Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds over West Texas, keeping conditions mostly dry.

Another system could move in this weekend, increasing the potential for scattered rain and storms from Saturday through Monday—depending on how fast the next tropical system, possibly Raymond, moves inland.