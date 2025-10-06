Skip to Content
Officer hospitalized after collision

Published 5:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department has confirmed that one officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries after a collision.

According to police, the crash happened at around12:30 at the intersection of Kansas and Arizona.

Officials have not released any information as to the condition of the driver of the other vehicle involved.

Police are still investigating the reason that led up to the crash.

We will update you once more information becomes available on air and online.

