AI-powered “SuperCity” app partners with El Paso

EL PASO (KVIA) -- A new app called "SuperCity" is partnering with the City of El Paso to give residents a single place to see city news and events, ask questions through an AI chat, and report issues (like potholes) that route through 311.

It includes AI chat, News/Updates that pull official city post, reports an issue, Pay Bills from tickets or utilities. Free to download on Apple and Google Play.

The app launched in March, has thousands of downloads, and the team is collecting user feedback to improve features. The company is also in talks with cities across the U.S

Founded: 2024, team of 15.