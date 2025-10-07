Skip to Content
News

AI-powered “SuperCity” app partners with El Paso

By
Published 11:36 AM

EL PASO (KVIA) -- A new app called "SuperCity" is partnering with the City of El Paso to give residents a single place to see city news and events, ask questions through an AI chat, and report issues (like potholes) that route through 311.

It includes AI chat, News/Updates that pull official city post, reports an issue, Pay Bills from tickets or utilities. Free to download on Apple and Google Play.

The app launched in March, has thousands of downloads, and the team is collecting user feedback to improve features. The company is also in talks with cities across the U.S

Founded: 2024, team of 15.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ilyhanee Robles

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.