El Paso takes off: Space tech 2025 conference aims to build borderland’s aerospace future

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso County is setting its sights on the stars. Local leaders and the Texas Space Coalition are teaming up to host the first-ever Space Tech El Paso 2025 Conference, a two-day event designed to position the Borderland as a new hub for aerospace innovation and research.

Set for November 4 and 5 at UTEP’s Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center, the conference will bring together global industry names including NASA, Blue Origin, and the U.S. Space Force along with local educators, students, and business leaders.

Organizers say the goal is to create an ecosystem that connects research, education, and economic development in one place.

“Space Tech El Paso 2025 will introduce the space community to El Paso and the region and introduce the region to the space industry,” said Mike Pryor, Executive Director of the Texas Space Coalition. “We’re looking to bring out-of-region and out-of-state companies here, along with academic and government leaders, to help propel the space ecosystem in this region.”

At UTEP, students in the Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing Center are already learning the hands-on skills that leaders say will drive the next generation of engineers and innovators.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the county’s growing focus on aerospace could diversify the economy and expand opportunities for local manufacturers.

“We’re very excited about aerospace,” Samaniego said. “The community will begin to understand a lot of the businesses might be in manufacturing now, but soon they’ll be manufacturing something different, something for aerospace.”

Officials say the initiative builds on a statewide investment in space and technology, including plans to expand operations at Fabens Airport for testing and advanced manufacturing.

The Space Tech El Paso 2025 Conference will highlight how the Borderland’s talent, research, and infrastructure can help launch Texas into the next frontier of space exploration.