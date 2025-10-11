EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today and tomorrow, Chalk the block celebrates its 18th anniversary as MCAD expands the event from a one-day chalk-out to a weekend festival in Downtown El Paso.

MCAD announced that the festival will run from October 11th to the 12th this year. It plans to feature over 100 local and touring artists.

MCAD will showcase El Paso’s creative talent alongside international installations. This event is free to the public.

This festival highlights chalk artists, muralists, musicians and artisans, with installations ranging from local to Belgium-based works.

Chalk the Block organizers say the festival will run from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm on Saturday and 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sunday. Sensory-friendly Quiet Hours are included from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm each day.

At 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, Chalk Art Awards will be announced. Sensory kits are available at the El Paso Museum of History and Mexican American Cultural Center.

To learn more details about this event, visit ChalkTheBlock.com.