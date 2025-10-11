El Paso Community College hosts Trunk or Treat event

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) El Paso Community College Center for Student Disabilities held a special halloween event this afternoon.

Trunk or Treat is a trick or treating event in a welcoming environment for those with sensory sensitivity.

The event was free and open to the public.

The kiddos got to wear their Halloween costumes and were given treats, fun activities and even books.

Parents who attended Trunk or Treat say the event gives children with sensory sensitivities a space where they can feel at ease.

"I'm a mom who has two kids with autism and sometimes it's hard to come out to functions like this because they're so big, they're so loud, so we try to make the noise as minimal as possible, make sure that we just keep it positive and that way our families come in where there's no judgment as well," Molly Seanz said.