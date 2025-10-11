El Paso Fire Department holds Fire Fest

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) The El Paso Fire Department held it's 4th annual Fire Fest Saturday.

Visitors got to step into a festival atmosphere with music, vendor booths and an art gallery featuring pieces created by area students that reflect the connection between public service and art.

Adding to the celebration, the festival featured an official ribbon cutting of the newly redesigned FireStar helicopter.

Fire Chief Jonathan Killings said events like this help bring first responders and the community together.

"It's just an opportunity for all our local first responders to bring out all the toys and show exactly what it is that they do in service to the community of El Paso and the surrounding areas," Killings said