Federal workers begin feeling financial strain amid Government shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- With some federal employees missing their first paycheck due to the ongoing government shutdown, Rep. Veronica Escobar held a resource fair Friday aimed at helping workers weather the financial storm.

The fair offered information on interest-free loans, mental health resources, utility assistance and other support services.

“We don’t want anyone to go without the money they need to pay their rent or their mortgage, their car payment,” Escobar said during the event.

The congresswoman said her office began coordinating with local credit unions, utility providers and mental health organizations as soon as a potential shutdown was on the horizon.

“There’s a tremendous amount of stress during this time,” she said. “Food banks are available as well. If folks don’t want to take out a zero-interest loan, there are a lot of other options available to get by during this really difficult time.”

Escobar emphasized that shutdowns don’t just disrupt paychecks, they cause long-term harm to families and communities. “We are facing down a real health care crisis in this country,” she said. “You layer that crisis on top of the fact that people can’t afford groceries or utility bills, and we’re headed toward a real financial crisis for millions of Americans.”

In New Mexico, Sen. Martin Heinrich’s office is also working to alleviate financial strain. The senator has partnered with credit unions, including First Financial, to provide support for federal workers.

“This is a stress caused by something outside of their control,” said Chris Samborski, chief lending officer at First Financial. “If we have a member that isn’t receiving pay, they still have families and obligations. As a credit union, we want to be able to help.”

Credit unions are even extending services to those with poor credit. Escobar said her office heard from young military families who were unable to qualify for loans because of low credit scores.

“We immediately reached out to FirstLight Federal Credit Union,” she said. “They are waiving the credit requirements.”

The resource fair is part of a broader effort by lawmakers and community partners to support federal workers through what could become a prolonged shutdown.