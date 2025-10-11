Halloween Town Market Brings Spooky Fun to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--Ghosts, ghouls and goblins of all ages had another chance to get into the Halloween spirit at the Halloween Town Market, which returned to the El Paso County Coliseum this weekend.

The festive event turned the venue into a spooky wonderland, complete with trick-or-treating for kids, a lively costume contest, and a full lineup of local food vendors and live music.

Visitors also enjoyed a vendor market packed with Halloween-themed goods and crafts. Themed photo ops gave families the perfect backdrop for Instagram-worthy memories, and spooky attractions kept the Halloween vibes going strong.

Whether guests came for the candy or the creepy costumes, the Halloween Town Market had a little something for everyone looking to celebrate the season in style.