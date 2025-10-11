Joe Biden undergoing radiation therapy for prostate cancer treatment

The former president's office announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in May.

By Molly Nagle

October 11, 2025, 8:04 AM

Former President Joe Biden is now receiving radiation therapy for his prostate cancer, a spokesperson for the former president confirmed to ABC News.

"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The former president's office announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in May, noting that while it was an aggressive form, "the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

In this July 31, 2025, file photo, former President Joe Biden speaks at the National Bar Association's annual convention in Chicago.Scott Olson/Getty Images

"It's all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks and then another one," the 82-year-old Biden said in May.

"Well, the prognosis is good. You know, we're working on everything. It's moving along. So I feel good," he added.