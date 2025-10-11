Trump tells Hegseth to use ‘all available funds’ to guarantee troops are paid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC NEWS) - Trump said Saturday he’s directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to use “all available funds” to pay members of the military on Oct. 15 despite the government shutdown.

The president said in a social media post that said he’s “identified” the funds he’d be able to do this with, but did not give any more details.

A spokesperson for the Office of Budget and Management told ABC News that the funds Trump said he’s “identified” to pay members of the military amid the shutdown are from pots of research and development money from the Department of Defense that's available for two years. The White House has not immediately provided further details.

Trump also reiterated in his post that he wouldn’t negotiate with Democrats over their healthcare demands until they vote to reopen the government.

-ABC News' Isabella Murray