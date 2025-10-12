Doctors warn parents as RSV cases rise with cooler weather

As temperatures start to drop, doctors are seeing more children with respiratory infections, particularly RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Pediatrician Dr. José Rentería Alvarez explains that RSV causes bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the lower airways, which can lead to wheezing, coughing, and difficulty breathing. The illness primarily affects infants and young children under the age of two.

“The most affected are below two years old,” said Rentería. “One-, two-, and three-month-old babies are more likely to have severe symptoms that can send them to the hospital.”

He advises parents to seek emergency care if their child shows signs of trouble breathing, such as chest retractions, rapid breathing, or a blue tint around the lips.

To prevent infection, Rentería recommends washing hands often, avoiding contact with sick individuals, and staying away from crowded spaces.

There are also antibody shots available for babies particularly those who are premature or have underlying health conditions like heart or lung issues.

RSV season typically peaks from October through March, and doctors urge parents to stay alert to keep their little ones safe.