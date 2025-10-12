Jazz Nights with the Orlando Madrid Quartet

If you're a fan of live music then this story might be for you.

A jazz band that goes by name of The Orlando Madrid Quartet has been performing at cocktail lounges around El Paso.

"I feel like the city lends itself to have a jazz scene. It's a beautiful city here, the borderland, there's lots of culture." said Orlando Madrid.

Madrid studied music in New York and he wanted to bring his style of jazz to the Sun City.

The quartets last performance took place at a tucked away lounge called Proof and Press.

"I love live music. A lot of the cocktail bars, let's say Austin, New York, they like to have like their jazz nights, rock nights, even little things like that. So when they brought that opportunity to me I was like, let's do it," said Lloyd Sieslik, Proof and Press co-owner.

Proof and Press is known for it's coffee brews and unique cocktail menu.

Mixology and jazz just go hand in hand like the 1920's, 1930's prohibition era. That's when jazz was vibrant. It's the speakeasy vibe, the dim lit kind of ambience," Madrid said.

"Just like how in jazz, every musical part kind of comes together and makes a perfect blend of music. With our amazing mythologists that we have here, they do the same thing with the liquor, all the ingredients are fresh," said Sieslik.

Madrid welcomes avid jazz fans and those who enjoy music to spend an evening with the quartet.

The quartet will be playing this Thursday at Proof and Press located at 3737 N. Mesa St.

You can also follow Orlando Madrid on instagram under @omadrid23 for future performance dates.