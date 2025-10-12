Skip to Content
Sunday Funday: Jacob Torres illustrates “What Does Mateo Want to Play?”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jacob Torres is a young artist with Autism.

He was diagnosed at 2 years old. At 3, he began occupational therapy to help improve his pencil grip. Now at 15, he has illustrated his first children's book titled "What Does Mateo Want to Play?"

Jacob met the author of the children's book, Alicia Luna, at an Applebee's and told her his story.

The story of the children's book follows the author's son named Mateo as he figures out his favorite sport.

While Jacob faces unique challenges, he says this is the first book in the series. His family says his journey serves as an inspiring reminder of how being different can lead to amazing talent.

Jacob's family says his book will be available on November 8th, the same day Jacob has a book reading in the kids section of The Fountain's Barnes and Nobel.

