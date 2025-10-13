Lincoln Park damaged by trucks Sunday night

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Lincoln Park in Central El Paso was damaged by truck drivers allegedly doing donuts on the grass. Residents in the area are not happy with the damages.

"It makes me feel disgusted," said Joe Cardoza. He is the president of the Lincoln Park Association and saw the damages on Monday morning.

"It's very bewildering and it's very disgusting to be able to see how somebody could misuse some property that is here for the community to enjoy."

Lincoln Park is used for many events. They recently held a DJ concert, frequently have car shows, and more. Cardoza said the damage will make people discouraged from coming.

"Now it's going to be all muddy or the ground's going to be all twisted and it's going to cost to get it leveled back out again."

ABC-7 also spoke with El Paso city representative Josh Acevedo. The park is in his district and he expressed his frustration with the damage.

"There's so much history there. There's so much culture, for people to not respect the park I think we we need to make sure that they get shamed for this at the very least," said Acevedo.

Another park in Acevedo's park also had similar damage. He said they've worked on preventative measures, but those come with their own problems.

"There's been conversations that I've had with constituents, 'get us cameras at the park.' And at the same time, we don't have the staffing to be monitoring all of these cameras, because I'm sure it's not just parks in my district, but it's across the city where everybody wants the cameras."

A spokesperson with the city's Parks and Recreation department told me that the damages are up to $5,000. They say it could take until April to fix the damage because winter is on the way.

"This is taxpayer money. So the taxpayers also need to be really upset that we're going to have to go spend money that we shouldn't have to spend on fixing this park, to make sure that it gets to where it needs to be again."

