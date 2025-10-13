UTEP, EPCC, Texas Tech Health host FAFSA informational sessions

Families can learn about financial aid resources in informational sessions hosted by UTEP, El Paso Community College and Texas Tech Health.

Financial experts from the three institutions will be there to guide families and students on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The experts will be guiding on the true costs of college, how financial aid works, and available opportunities and resources that can make higher education more affordable.

"We don't want you to feel like you're just left out in the open," says Tony Gonzalez, assistant director of UTEP'S Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships. "We want to make sure that you understand that there's all of us here that are willing to help and are ready to assist in making you successful."

What you need to bring to the informational sessions are:

A fully charged personal electronic device

Active personal email account information (for both student and parent)

Personal identification for student and parent

2024 tax information

The next sessions are: