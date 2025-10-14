Skip to Content
El Paso Water upgrading meters citywide

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water says it is replacing mechanical meters across the city with advanced models designed to improve accuracy and efficiency.

According to the utility, about 40% of meters have already been upgraded, and all residential replacements are expected to be complete by the end of 2026.

El Paso Water said the benefits of the new advanced meters include faster leak detection to reduce water waste, improved efficiency by eliminating manual readings and human error, more accurate billing, and a longer lifespan of about 50 years compared to 10 years for mechanical meters.

