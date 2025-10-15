The El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s 95th season underway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is celebrating it's milestone of 95 years in bringing performances to the borderland.

Their series began with the gold medal winner of the 2025 Van Cliburn International Pian Competition, Aristo Sham who joined the they orchestra for Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor.

“I am excited to invite you to the El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s 95th Anniversary Season—a significant milestone that celebrates our shared love for music. Music has the unique ability to bring us together, creating moments of connection that resonate long after the final note has played,” Music Director Bohuslav Rattay says.

The symphony orchestra is set to bring their next program titled "Space Odyssey" to the Plaza theater this coming Friday and Saturday, October 17-18. Pieces like John Williams’ Adventures on Earth from E.T., followed by Eric Whitacre’s piece, “Deep Field: The Impossible Magnitude of Our Universe,” are set to be apart of the program.

The Symphony Orchestra will also continue its film series by bring "Jurassic Park in Concert" November 8 at 7 pm, bringing the score from the film to life.

"A Christmas Fantasia," the symphony's Christmas concert will be the end of the first half of the season and will be featuring the UTEP Choral Union. The concert takes place 7:30 PM on December 5-6.

For more information on ticket prices and future programming go to the El Paso Symphony Orchestra's website at https://www.epso.org/.