Woman who fought city hall’s proposed arena dead at 97

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Antonia "Toñita" Morales has died according to friends and supporters of her fight against an arena in her neighborhood in Downtown El Paso.

The Paso del Sur posted pictures of Toñita with a simple message: "ANTONIA TOÑITA MORALES en paz descanse". The organization advocates for residents and workers of the barrios in El Paso and was a great supporter of Morales.

Toñita became the face of the fight to prevent the City of El Paso's multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center from being built in her neighborhood commonly known as "Duranguito".

Toñita, though in her 90s, was active and vocal in the fight against the city's plan that would mean her home would be demolished in order to build the venue. She first moved into the neighborhood in 1965.

She was the last resident of apartments in the Duranguito neighborhood to remain as a legal battle ensued between the city and those opposed to the MPAC. Morales refused to leave her decades long home even as the legal battle lasted several years making it all the way to the Supreme Court of Texa. Through it all, Toñita remained adamant she would remain in her home, saying she had worked too long and hard to make her neighborhood save for the children and her neighbors, in various interviews.

Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center recognized her as a "Border Hero" for her efforts. Morales was also the subject of a film and was featured in many articles on a local level and even the Los Angeles Times.