El Paso woman living with Parkinson’s supports Proposition 14

An El Paso woman diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s is using her personal journey to raise awareness about a statewide health initiative.

Esther Labib-Kiyarash was diagnosed in her 30s and has since become an advocate and social media voice for those living with neurological disorders. She’s now teaming up with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to support Proposition 14 — a ballot initiative that would allocate $3 billion to research focused on Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and dementia.

Through her platform, Labib-Kiyarash documents the realities of living with Parkinson’s and encourages others to seek support, treatment, and education.

Proposition 14 would expand Texas’ investment in public health by funding new research, developing treatment options, and supporting early detection for neurological diseases. The initiative would also foster partnerships between state research institutions, hospitals, and advocacy organizations.

With early voting underway, Labib-Kiyarash is urging voters to think beyond policy and consider the families behind these illnesses. She says the measure could help improve quality of life for thousands of Texans affected by neurodegenerative conditions.

Proposition 14 will appear on the November ballot.