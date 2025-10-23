Red Ribbon Week 2025, government shutdown impact

Red Ribbon Week is a campaign to encourage people to say no to drugs, especially taught at schools. But students might not get their anti-drug presentations because of the government shutdown.

Those presentations are created by the DEA, but because of the shutdown, the DEA is not completing non-essential work.

Over the years, much has changed about Red Ribbon Week as students are no longer shown graphic images of the consequences of drug use.

ABC-7 spoke with the El Paso Chamber and they say they believe it's important to start teaching kids about drugs as soon as possible.

"I think it's something we need to continue doing so that it doesn't get worse and than what it is," said Claudia Rosales, El Paso Chamber Director of Programs and Events.

ABC-7 asked Canutillo Independent School District if they will have those presentations, spokesperson Gustavo Reveles responded in statement saying in part:

"...Several campuses had planned to partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s El Paso Division for student presentations. However, due to the federal government shutdown, these presentations may not be available at the moment. The District is exploring alternative activities to ensure students continue to receive the important message of staying drug-free."

Keeping prescriptions away from children or discarding unnecessary pills are another way to keep your home safe.

"Making sure that your prescription drugs are locked up, have them put away," said Rosales. "If it's at the reach of a child, they might think it's a candy. They could think it's something that's not going to harm them. They don't understand the difference on it."

Rosales says don't flush them away.

Saturday, Oct. 25 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. You can take any prescription drugs that are expired, unused or unnecessary to a local pharmacy.