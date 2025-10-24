Experience life as a Miner at UTEP’s Orange and Blue Day

High school juniors, seniors and their families are invited to UTEP to experience life as a Miner at their largest open house event: Orange and Blue Day.

Explore campus life through their guided tours, attend college showcases and learn about applying to UTEP, financial aid and campus housing in a series of informative workshops.

This is a free event and it'll also feature live music and theater performances.

It's one of those days where the campus is over the top, but Assistant Vice President of Admissions and Recruitment at UTEP Alba Cook says it won't be the last.

"We do have opportunities for students to come back for a campus visit and have a lot more intimate conversations with people throughout their journey here," says Cook. "They will always have somebody, whether that's an advisor, a success coach, a peer mentor, career coach."

You can also go see a specific department you may be interested in studying.

UTEP has also been helping families with applying to financial aid — something they'll also provide at Orange and Blue Day.

It's the perfect opportunity to see if students and families feel supported and comfortable for an important upcoming chapter.

"What we really want to do is make sure that we understand the skills that you're coming with, build on those skills, and then make sure that you know you're doing what you're passionate about," Cook explains. "And of course, something that that really helps you and your family continue to grow."

It'll be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25.