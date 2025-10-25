ABC-7 StormTrack: Mostly clear skies and a warming trend across the borderland

After a few early clouds, sunshine is back across the Borderland today, making for a calm and pleasant Saturday.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s across El Paso and Las Cruces, with light winds and dry air keeping conditions comfortable. If you’re heading outdoors, it’s a great day for a hike, car wash, or a family event.

Sunday and Monday will bring slightly warmer weather, with highs reaching the mid-80s before a weak cool front midweek drops temperatures back into the upper 70s.

No rain is in the forecast through next weekend — so it’s a perfect stretch of fall sunshine.