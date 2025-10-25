Spooky celebration brings Tim Burton magic to Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA)-- This weekend, Tim Burton signature spooky style came to life at a special Nightmare Market.

Jane & Jensen Vintage teamed up with Three Missions Brewery to host a Halloween celebration filled with local vendors, themed treats and live performances.

Creativity was on full display from Halloween-themed cookies to handmade art and decor. Visitors enjoyed food, music and local brews, all in the spirit of the season.

Organizers say the monthly market helps highlight the rich history and culture of Socorro.

“Socorro is our old town El Paso and I just feel like there’s so much culture, history and amazing businesses,” Darlene Escandon, Owner of Jane & Jensen Vintage said.

Three Missions Brewery featured one of its local favorites, a pomegranate beer made with honey from nearby Fabens, Texas.

“It’s super refreshing,” one visitor said. “I really, really like it.”

Of course, no Halloween gathering would be complete without a nod to Burton classics. When asked their favorite, fans were split between Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The next themed market will be held on Nov. 22 and will be Harry Potter-inspired. For more details on upcoming events visit @Jane_Jensen.Vintage