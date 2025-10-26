Community honors victims of crime with annual walk in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- More than 100 people gathered this weekend for the annual Victims of Crime Walk, honoring lives lost to violence and supporting families on their healing journey.

The seven-mile walk began at the El Paso County Coliseum and ended at the Crime Victims Memorial. Each step and each name carried by participants represented a life taken and a story that still matters.

“El Paso families never truly get closure,” said District Attorney James Montoya. “But our goal is to help them take steps toward healing. People need support out here.”

The event, originally a 20-mile route, was shortened to seven miles to encourage more community participation. Walkers wore shirts and carried signs featuring photos of loved ones lost to crime.

“It means so much for survivors and victims’ families to know they’re not alone,” one participant said. “Seeing others who’ve suffered the same loss brings us together and reminds us that the community stands behind us.”