Haunted house raises funds for animal rescue

"Feeding 70 animals is roughly about $4,000 to $5000 a month just in food, not including vet bills and stuff, so I've been paying that out of my pocket. I depend on donations from the community," said Gracey's Rescue Ranch owner Mike Gracey.

100% of proceeds will benefit Gracey's Rescue Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals.

a petting zoo and a costume contest for pets and their owners.

The spooky celebration offered a haunted house experience with hayrides through creepy trails,

