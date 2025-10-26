Skip to Content
Haunted house raises funds for animal rescue

Published 10:50 PM

915 Echoes of Horror, a haunted house on El Paso's East side, held a special fundraising event Saturday evening.

The spooky celebration offered a haunted house experience with hayrides through creepy trails,

a petting zoo and a costume contest for pets and their owners.

100% of proceeds will benefit Gracey's Rescue Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals.

"Feeding 70 animals is roughly about $4,000 to $5000 a month just in food, not including vet bills and stuff, so I've been paying that out of my pocket. I depend on donations from the community," said Gracey's Rescue Ranch owner Mike Gracey.

Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

