Local plant nursery hosts paint and pot night

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- ¡Viva La Plant Shop! held a "Scream " themed paint and pot night Saturday for horror fans and plant fanatics alike.

Customers were able to RSVP ahead of time and with each ticket comes a Ghostface concrete pot, a succulent or cactus, paint supplies, and free showing of Scream.

Owners of ¡Viva La Plant Shop! said people are able to "watch a movie and paint a character from that movie and take it home with you like it's more immersive, it's more fun, and it's unique."

Customers were able to custom design their pot by choosing different colors for their plants' future home, anywhere from hot pink to traditional black.

¡Viva La Plant Shop! will be hosting many more paint and pot nights according to owners, including themes "Friday the 13th" and Disney Pixar's "Coco."