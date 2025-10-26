Skip to Content
Sensory-friendly Halloween fun

Published 8:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The El Paso Five Point Lion's Club hosted Halloween fun that included everyone.

They held their Second Annual Boo Bash that had treats, costumes, all in a safe and friendly environment for children with disabilities.

 "I think that when you look at children in general, you know, there's a lot of things that children should just be able to do on a day to day basis. Kids should be able to get up in the morning, be happy, go about their day, and be kids, uh, but for a lot of children they don't have that possibility," said Rose Lucero with the Club.

Lauren Bly

