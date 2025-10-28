Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert – Temps will cool and the winds pick up a bit

By
Updated
today at 9:35 PM
Published 9:20 PM

Cooler air will arrive overnight and leave us with below average temperatures for Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60's. The winds will be from the E/SE gusting to 30-35 mph for the west side of the area mountains - making it feel a little cooler.

The coldest air will settle in for Thursday AM with lows in El Paso dropping down to the low and mid 40's.; Las Cruces could dip to the mid 30's.

A nice warming trend for Thursday afternoon through the weekend.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

