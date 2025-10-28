El Paso Model Railroad and Historical Association hosts open house

Calling all train fans and hobbyists — The El Paso Model Railroad and Historical Association is hosting an open house running model electrical trains.

The association started at Fort Bliss in the 1950s, and members typically come to work on the layouts, run trains, and discuss association business.



Members can also learn from others in the hobby about creating layouts and various skills that are needed — such as wiring and electricity skills, designing and creating scenery, cleaning train equipment, etc.

They will be running their model train layouts at the open house events on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

New members are welcome and can learn more during the open house.