Borderland food bank seeing increase in demand as government shutdown continues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The uncertainty around how long the government shutdown may last has many people looking for ways to feed their family.

The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief's staff say that their goal is to make sure that no El Pasoan is experiencing food insecurity. The staff tells ABC-7 that recently they noticed more new people visiting the food pantry.

The staff say that just last week they saw over 1,000 people, when normally they see about 800 to 900 people.

Executive Director Warren Goodell says they want to remind federal workers that they're welcomed as well. He says sometimes people just, people are just one job loss, one accident, one illness away from needing a food pantry.