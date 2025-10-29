Kelly Center for Hunger Relief seeks community support as demands rises

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief is asking for help as it braces for an increase in families seeking food and other resources during the government shutdown.

The nonprofit, which feeds hundreds of people each week, said demand has surged in recent weeks, reaching more than 1,000 individuals last week alone.

“We’re seeing the increase in people, so we’re worried that we might get a lot of increase and maybe run out of food,” Brenda Estrada, Community engagement director said.

A bulletin board inside the center tracks just how many households the organization supports each month. Staff say that number continues to grow.

“Kelly’s is here to help anybody in need,” another volunteer said. “We’re all just one job loss, one accident, one illness away from needing a food pantry. We’re here to serve.” Warren Goodell, executive director at Kelly Center for Hunger Relief said.

The Kelly Center partners with the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to provide groceries to families in need. Some visitors say the assistance makes a major difference.

“It helps enough to the point that if I don’t use it, I spread it out to family and friends,” one recipient said.

While food and volunteer donations are always appreciated, staff emphasize that financial contributions have the biggest impact.

“We can buy food for about $0.15 a pound,” a representative said. “If you buy one can at the store for $2, that’s just one can. Your dollar stretches much further here.”

Beyond food assistance, the Kelly Center also offers a community closet with clothing for adults and children, and a health pod donated by Aetna that allows visitors to reserve time for telehealth appointments.

On Tuesdays and Fridays, UTEP professors host mental health sessions at the center an effort to break down stigmas around seeking help.

“Sometimes you feel like you have a lot of luggage,” one participant said. “Talking to somebody helps you let that go. It’s not just for ‘crazy people’ it’s for everyone. Once you talk to somebody, you feel better.”

For more information or to donate, visit Kelly Center for Hunger Relief’s website.