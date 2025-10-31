Bank of America gives $5 million for hunger relief

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bank of American (BofA) is giving $5 million to support families and individuals experiencing urgent food needs.

The money will go to nearly 100 nonprofit organizations to address the needs in communities nationwide.

Over the next five years, BofA is also committing $250 million dollars to support food insecurity across America.

Employees of BofA are planning to volunteer more than 100,000 hours through the end of the year to help organizations focused on hunger relief. BofA will also match employee donations to organizations combating hunger, dollar for dollar.

“Our ongoing commitment to the needs of the local communities where we work and live is foundational to who we are at Bank of America,” said Sheri Bronstein, Chief People Officer at Bank of America. “We work closely with food banks, food pantries, and other basic-needs focused organizations every day, and this new commitment builds on decades of giving, volunteering, and partnership.”

The move builds on the company's support of more than 1,200 organizations that focus on combating hunger.

