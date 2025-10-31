Early voting draws in small percentage of El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--Early voting comes to an end on Oct. 31 as 17 state propositions, whether Socorro and Tornillo ISD can increase tax rates above what is allowed by law, and filling in local council seats for Socorro, Clint. and Village of Vinton.

As of Thursday Oct. 30 only 17,481 people have cast their vote out of the 518,848 registered voters in El Paso according to the El Paso County Elections Department.

This in contrast with the last uniform and special election that held state propositions in 2024 where 21,258 voters turned out in early voting.

The 17 state propositions include tax exemptions for animal feed, veteran spouses, inventory and equipment, homes destroyed by fire, school tax exemption for the elderly or disabled homeowners, increased school tax exemption for homeowners, and border and security infrastructure.

This is part of the $51 billion in property tax cuts passed by state legislature earlier this year. If passed the state would have to tap into its reserves to accommodate for the losses that school districts will lose out on from inventory taxes that business pay.

For cities and counties who wish to make up for the lost revenue they would have to increase taxes or go without that revenue.