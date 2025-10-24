This November you could vote to lower your property taxes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- It's early voting time, Propositions 11 and 13 would increase homestead exemptions, from $100,000 to $140,000 for the average homeowner, and up to $200,000 for those 65 and older or disabled.

The exemption reduces the value of a home that is taxed by local school districts.

Increasing the homestead exemption would reduce the amount homeowners can be taxed on by school districts, easing the financial burden for property owners.

“It makes it much easier for people to stay in their homes and to be able to afford homes,” said W. Jared Abbott, a property tax consultant.

Abbott told ABC-7 that one of the biggest concerns he’s heard is that approving the proposed exemptions could hurt school districts.

He said that’s a common misconception.

“A lot of people think that if the homestead exemption increases, it will take money away from the school districts,” he said. “But that’s just not true. Texas will supplement with sales tax and sales tax income.”

State Rep. Vince Perez, who serves on the Texas House Committee on Ways and Means, supports Propositions 11 and 13 but noted there could be challenges if the economy slows.

“It’s quite possible there will be a reduction in sales tax revenue,” Perez said. “That means our school districts will likely be more vulnerable to any decreases in state revenues.”

Still, Perez said the overall effect of the proposal would be beneficial.

“All in all, I think the tax benefit is a positive thing — all taxpayers will see a benefit,” he said.

State Sen. César Blanco shared similar sentiments.

“I think keeping El Pasoans and West Texans in their homes — grandparents in the neighborhoods they love and kids in strong public schools — is vital,” Blanco said.

Homeowner Hilda Leyva said the most important thing voters can do is make their voices heard.

“If you don’t vote, they don’t hear you,” Leyva said. “So you have to vote.”

