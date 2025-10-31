El Paso County looks for community feedback on San Felipe Off Highway Vehicle Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County will host a community meeting on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. to get feedback on proposed improvements for the San Felipe Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) Park in Fabens.

Attendees will be able to share their input on the proposed project which includes construction of off-road trails for children and adults, installation of shade structures, construction of access roads and perimeter fencing, and implementation of standardized park signage.

Funding comes from the 2024 El Paso County General Obligation Bond Program, along with a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department grant that supports construction costs.

The county will continue engaging with the community throughout the design process so the final plan reflects the needs and vision of Fabens residents and OHV enthusiasts.

These improvements come from the El Paso County Capital Improvement Bond. In November 2024, El Paso County voters approved three propositions under the 2024 General Obligation Bond Program. This included Proposition A for parks and recreation improvements, Proposition B for a new Medical Examiner facility, and Proposition E for the County’s first dedicated animal shelter.

These projects are a $155 million investment into community spaces, public health, and animal welfare for El Paso County.