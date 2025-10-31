MUTTZ launches Thanksgiving giving campaign

EL PASO, Texas — MUTTZ is kicking off the season of giving with a heartwarming campaign to help dogs in need.

The local dog park and restaurant is encouraging the community to “Buy a Meal for a Shelter Dog” this Thanksgiving. Each donation helps provide food to local shelter pets waiting for their forever homes.

Owner April Mendoza says the goal is simple — to make sure no furry friend is forgotten this holiday season.

Community members can learn more or participate by visiting MUTTZ’s Instagram page.

If you’re interested in participating, click here or visit Instagram and look up @muttz_eptx for more details.